Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,607 CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CEVA by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 232,037 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in CEVA by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 667,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 179,676 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $26.91 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Insider Activity at CEVA

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Stories

