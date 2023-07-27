Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 4.2 %

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

