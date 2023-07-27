Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,609 Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 213,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICPT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

