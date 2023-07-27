Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,335,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 171,818 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

