Virtu Financial LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $116,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 14.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 349,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQ opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

