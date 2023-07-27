Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,170 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemours Stock Performance

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of CC opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

