Virtu Financial LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after buying an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,823,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 18.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBCF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

