Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC increased its position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 2,977.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $10.65.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.