Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.54.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

About SITE Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.