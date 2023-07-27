Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley raised Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

