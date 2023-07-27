Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $37.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTO. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

VSTO opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $115,453.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $1,442,390 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 13.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

