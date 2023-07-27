Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.09

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.21. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 94,131 shares.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
