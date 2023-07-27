Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.09

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.21. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 94,131 shares.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,076,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 483,469 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 8,810.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 358,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.