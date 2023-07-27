W. P. Carey (WPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. W. P. Carey has set its FY23 guidance at $5.30-$5.40 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect W. P. Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WPC opened at $73.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.