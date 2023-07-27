Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $137.64

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and traded as high as $157.87. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $157.87, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

