Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives $9.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

About Wallbox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.