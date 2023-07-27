Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Insider Activity

Webster Financial Stock Performance

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

