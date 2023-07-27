Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 695,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,906,000 after buying an additional 248,760 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Webster Financial Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

