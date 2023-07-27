WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

