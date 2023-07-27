Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $21.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.80.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $558.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.16. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $272.52 and a fifty-two week high of $562.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $94,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.