Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CROX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.29.

Crocs Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.34. Crocs has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.