Wedbush Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $15.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.35.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.25 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.43 and its 200 day moving average is $286.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 964.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,971 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

