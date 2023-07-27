Wells Fargo & Company Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) to Equal Weight

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

EYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. National Vision has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of National Vision by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

