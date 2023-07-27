Wells Fargo & Company Raises Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $250.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.93.

Shares of BA stock opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.93 and a 200-day moving average of $208.66. Boeing has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $233.09. The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

