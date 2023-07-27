Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Up 176.9% in July

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLRP opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

