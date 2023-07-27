Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Down 81.3% in July

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

WVVI stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.69. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

