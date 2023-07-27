William G. Jurgensen Buys 660 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.24 per share, for a total transaction of $29,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,825 shares in the company, valued at $80,738. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

