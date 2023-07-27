Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,587,855. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTW opened at $232.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.30 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

