Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $92.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

WTFC opened at $86.05 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,616,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,816,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,549,000 after purchasing an additional 115,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

