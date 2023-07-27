WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

WinVest Acquisition stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. WinVest Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of WinVest Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in WinVest Acquisition by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in WinVest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business, financial data analytics, and technology company.

