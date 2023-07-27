Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.83

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 5,145,565 shares.

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 14.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

