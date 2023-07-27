Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $122.48

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.48 and traded as high as $124.98. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $124.34, with a volume of 8,672 shares trading hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

