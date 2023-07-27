World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Price Target Raised to $59.00

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

World Acceptance Price Performance

WRLD opened at $148.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $927.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.30. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $139.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $140,827.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $140,827.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,714.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,992 shares of company stock worth $488,487. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 1,359.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

