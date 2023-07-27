Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU) Short Interest Update

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WWACU opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Worldwide Webb Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.