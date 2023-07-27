WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$187.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$187.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSP. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP stock opened at C$180.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$173.26. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$143.66 and a 1 year high of C$182.14.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.6296707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

About WSP Global



WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

