XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 target price for the company. BOCOM International lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

NYSE XPEV opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

