Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 12.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 18.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $69.38 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

