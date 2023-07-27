Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.