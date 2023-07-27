Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
Valmont Industries stock opened at $281.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.34 and its 200 day moving average is $301.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.24 and a 52-week high of $353.36.
VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.
