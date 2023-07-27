Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in APA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 440,887 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 27.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 88,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APA. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

