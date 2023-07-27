Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.