Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,325 shares of company stock worth $2,425,613 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.2 %

LFUS stock opened at $303.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.