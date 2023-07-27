Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.05%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

