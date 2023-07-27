Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after acquiring an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after acquiring an additional 591,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

NYSE RJF opened at $110.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

