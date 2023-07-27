Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens upped their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $271.12 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

