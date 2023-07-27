Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 604,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,647,000 after acquiring an additional 139,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 1.2 %

LSTR stock opened at $205.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.51 and a one year high of $208.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.