Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $193.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

