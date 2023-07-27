Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 1,198,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

