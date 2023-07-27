Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

