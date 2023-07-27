Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,636,000 after buying an additional 170,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

