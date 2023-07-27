Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,663,000 after acquiring an additional 105,471 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 6.0 %

DGX opened at $136.24 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

